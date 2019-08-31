Remembering the tragic death of popular mill worker

TRAGIC DEATH: The headstone for Patrick Murphy in Coraki cemetery.

PATRICK "Spud” Murphy must have made many friends during his time living and working at Coraki.

Despite having no family at the time of his death in 1904, the 38-year-old Irish-born labourer is remembered in Coraki cemetery with an ornate headstone.

His name is the only one on the grave which was paid for by donations after his death.

Born in County Carlow, Ireland, in 1866, he had come to Australia and settled in the riverside village.

Spud became well-known in the area and for several years was connected to a "flying gang” in the Roads Department.

Later, and on the day of his death, he had been in charge of the drogher, New Idea, where he would load timber from Yabsley's mill.

At the coroner's inquest into his death, witnesses were able to piece together the story surrounding the tragic events.

Wiliam Albert Mills was a winch driver for Yabsley's mill and they had just finished loading the New Idea with timber.

Murphy went to the other end of the drogher when Mills heard a splash.

Mills and a fellow named Toovey rushed to the spot where Murphy had fallen overboard but only saw his cap floating on the water.

He never resurfaced.

Constable Heffernan, accompanied by Senior Constable Jones, was called to Yabsley's mill at 6pm to search for the unlucky Irishman.

They were unsuccessful and resumed the search the next day, finally finding the body near where the accident happened.

An inspection of the body found bruising around the face and blood coming from the mouth. The coroner ruled his death accidental drowning.

Numerous Coraki residents donated to Spud's funeral and headstone, raising more than 17 pounds.

