Remembering the Beersheba battle

HORSES READY: Earlier this year, there was a Beersheba 100th commemoration at Tabulam. Susanna Freymark

AS THE birthplace of General Sir Harry Chauvel, Tabulam is holding commemorations of the Battle of Beersheba in October and November.

The Upper Clarence Light Horse was established in Tabulam in 1885.

October 31 marks the 100th anniversary of the battle and a service honouring the Chauvels of Tabulam and the Light Horse will start at 5pm on the Tabulam Oval.

The service will pay tribute to Sir Harry, a boy from the bush who went on to become the greatest cavalry general of modern times. At 6pm riders will re-enact the charge at Beersheba.

Wednesday, November 1 will be the start of the three-day Beersheba Memorial Ride from Tabulam to Copmanhurst, departing from Tabulam Racecourse at 8.30am. About 150 riders will cross the Clarence River on to Chauvel Rd and follow Plain Station Rd to their first camp at the Broadwater. The Grafton RSL will hold a memorial service the following morning.