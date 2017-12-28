Remembering Simon: A huge heart and a big smile

CRASH VICTIM: Simon Cieslak was tragically killed last Friday, December 22, when his Nissan Cube was involved in a three car crash west of Lismore on Kyogle Rd.

A GENEROUS and wise man, a great mentor to young people, and a "model dad" who would go out of his way to help others.

These are a some of the many tributes being expressed for Kyogle father of four Simon Cieslak, who died in a tragic crash on Kyogle Rd west of Lismore last Friday.

Friends and family of Simon have shared their grief at the loss of the 48-year-old family man, who lived on a property at Horseshoe Creek north of Kyogle with his wife Susie, and four children.

Friends say Simon was well known for his profound sense of social justice and involvement in a wide range of community initiatives, which included mentoring a family of orphaned African refugees who came to Kyogle several years ago with nothing.

In a powerful tribute, Kyogle councillor Janet Wilson said Simon would be remembered by local young people as a "great friend and a wonderful listener" who helped them come to terms with "a bewildering world".

"When a family came from an African country with all their worldly possessions in their sister's handbag, it was Simon who provided accommodation, helped them to learn about technology, helped them to understand how money worked, electricity, gas and other western wonders were used safely," Ms Wilson said.

"He encouraged them in their schooling and listened carefully to what they were saying when they were homesick and frightened."

Simon would also be remembered by the Aboriginal community as a "great advocate" for indigenous rights and a "a good friend to many Aboriginal young people", who had "lost a champion".

Cr Wilson said Simon was equally a "champion" for people living with a mental illness who was "patient and kind those who don't see the world in the same way as the rest of us".

Kym Watling, founder of the Kyogle Acoustic Music Society, said Simon was affectionately known as "Saint Simon", saying he was one of the most positive role models for social justice she knew.

"If you ever needed to check your moral compass, you'd go to Simon," she said.

"He was just the kindest and most lovely man, and he will be so sorely missed."

Kyogle councillor Maggie May said that Mr Cieslak was a "great mentor" to young men in the community who "accepted people the way they were".

"He had a huge heart and a big smile and that's what I will remember and miss the most," she said.

Cr May said Mr Cieslak was raised as a "city boy" from Melbourne, but "went bush" as a young man and ended up in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, where his eldest son John was born when Mr Cieslak was still a young man.

He raised John, who has a disability, as a single parent for over 10 years until the day he met the love of his life, his wife Susie.

Kyogle local Janet Hall-Frith said she met Simon and Susie not long after they arrived in Kyogle about 17 years ago with their young sons, John and Matthew.

Ms Hall Frith said the couple was "always about family", and she remembered joining their celebrations as they announced the arrival of their two youngest children, daughter Emmylou and then son Ben.

"I don't think one could ever express how one feels to lose a friend, to me, it goes beyond words and I believe that Simon will know how I feel," Ms Hall Frith said.

Simon was also known for his computer skills through his corner store turned computer repair shop, The Homestead Store.

One friend and customer, retired film and television director Ron Way, said he had marvelled at Simon's "calm, cool attitude" towards his frustration with an "unfriendly" computer.

"Unflappable Simon returned the computer to me as good as new with the problem always solved," he said.

Noelle Lynden-Way described Simon a "model dad" and a "generous, wise, clever, kind man".

Simon is survived by his wife Susie Cornell, three sons John, Matthew, and Ben, and daughter Emmylou, as well as mother Eileen, sister Fran, and nephew Connor.

In a touching Facebook post yesterday, Simon's mother Eileen wrote: "My beautiful Simon... another star in the galaxy with his beautiful Dad."