Remembering Rhys in FNC rugby

MEMORIES OF A MATE: Southern Cross University captain Matt Anderson and Wollongbar-Alstonville captain Ben Damen hold the Zeffa Cup that the clubs will play for In Far North Coast rugby union today.

MEMORIES OF A MATE: Southern Cross University captain Matt Anderson and Wollongbar-Alstonville captain Ben Damen hold the Zeffa Cup that the clubs will play for In Far North Coast rugby union today. Vicki Kerry

EXPECT an emotional day when Wollongbar-Alstonville hosts Southern Cross University in Far North Coast rugby union at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, today.

It will be the third time the clubs have met for the Zeffa Cup, played in memory of Rhys McNaughton after his untimely death in 2015.

McNaughton left a lasting impression at both clubs, starting out at SCU where he won a best and fairest award and held executive positions.

He moved on to Wollongbar-Alstonville in 2014 and was part of the Pioneers team that broke an 18-year premiership drought.

They won again in 2015 and lead the competition this year, aiming for five straight premierships.

"You never forget the guys you win a grand final with and he will always be part of this side even though he isn't here with us,” Pioneers captain Ben Damen said.

"This is one of the games we look forward to all season and it's a special day for both clubs.

"It was tragic what happened but it's helped a lot of guys start talking and open up on the mental health side of things.

"We've had a few guys who are touch-and-go fitness wise coming back from injury and they really want to play in this game, so that's how much it means.

"Mick and Vicki Kerry have put a lot of effort into the day and I'm sure it will be special for a lot of people.”

The Rats are on the bottom of the ladder but have been boosted by the return of second-rower Ben Prozinski in recent weeks.

Hooker Kirk Taylor-Brown and No8 Matt Murray will lead the way along with halfback Dean Matthews.

Second-rower Matt Scott returns for the Pioneers after over a month on the sideline.

The day is a fundraiser for beyondblue with signed Wallabies and NSW Waratahs jerseys to be auctioned.

The Pioneers are also playing in special one-off jerseys to be auctioned after the game while halfback Louis Hollman will shave his moustache off as part of the fundraising.

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games today:

Casino has been boosted by the inclusion of Alex Gibbon in the centres for its game against Ballina at Albert Park, Casino.

It will be the second time the former Australian rugby sevens player has played for the Bulls this season after one appearance with junior club Wollongbar last season.

Father-son duo Gavin and Dylan Tulk have been named in the run-on side for Lismore against Casuarina at Lismore Rugby Park. They first played together in a game last month when Dylan came off the bench.

Bangalow hosts Byron Bay in a local derby at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Brandan Whitney, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Benji Tiatia, 4 Matt Scott, 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Nick Pennisi, 7 Hamish Mould, 8 Austin Markwort, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 Angus Thearle, 12 George Toomey, 13 Matt Nean, 14 Connor Storck, 15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Ern Sandral.

Southern Cross University: 1 Pat Kelly, 2 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 3 Mitch Bird, 4 Riley Spencer, 5 Ben Prozinski, 6 Kaya Fraser-Wardle, 7 Jack Quigley, 8 Matt Murray, 9 Dean Matthews, 10 Will Hawkins, 11 Jake Henry, 12 Matt Anderson (c), 13 Matt McMullen, 14 Kurt Creighton, 15 Mick McMullen. Coach: Josh Condon.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Casino: 1 Blake Birmingham (c), 2 Ben Collison, 3 Brock Armstrong, 4 Nathan Davy, 5 Callum McLennan, 6 Carl Tahatu, 7 Elliott Birmingham, 8 Marcus Cusack, 9 Stephen Murchie, 10 Harrison Cusack, 11 Jason Birney, 12 Glen Pollard, 13 Alex Gibbon, 14 Rusiate Loganimasi, 15 Saimoni Rokowaqa. Coach: Doug Murray.

Ballina: 1 Sam Pearce, 2 Brett Johnston, 3 Isaac Pratten, 4 Ryan Hamilton, 5 Ryan O'Connor, 6 Brad Brown , 7 Andrew Burke, 8 Stanley Lolohea, 9 Nick Watson, 10 Beau Clarke, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Anthony Lolohea, 13 Joel Staude, 14 Joel Noble, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Referee: Allan Thomas.

Lismore: 1 Greg Martin, 2 Cameron Bryant, 3 Gavin Tulk, 4 Dylan Tulk, 5 Ben Briggs, 6 Stephen Prosser, 7 Tyler Coveney, 8 Nigel Marshall, 9 Will Fairweather, 10 Cody Johnston, 11 Nick McLaren, 12 Brenden Williams (c), 13 Daniel Marsh, 14 Toby Wongkruth, 15 Rory Richardson. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Adam Parlby, 2 Daniel Heritage (c), 3 Robert Beacroft, 4 Arthur Blin, 5 Chris Farrell, 6 Chris Luxton, 7 James McMahon, 8 Adam Leach, 9 Matt Burgess, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Josh Harman, 12 Webb Lillis, 13 Kai George, 14 Jordan Reed, 15 Nathan Croft. Coach: Adam Leach.

Referee: Peter Campbell.

Bangalow: 1 Sam Rawsthorne, 2 Matt Gibson, 3 Simeli Miranalasekula, 4 Jock Craigie, 5 John Turagabeci, 6 Isaac Hill, 7 Omar Sella, 8 Dan Rollinson (c), 9 Tim Cohen, 10 Ryan Duffy, 11 Chris Bleakley, 12 Tom Slater, 13 Jed Erickson, 14 Benson Lockyer, 15 Vince Young. Coach: Marty Clapp.

Byron Bay: 1 Charles Woollard, 2 Josh Smith, 3 Luke Philip, 4 Joffrey Common, 5 Jack Cooke, 6 Evan Mallory, 7 Bedwyr Davies, 8 Michael Armstrong, 9 Blake Whittakar, 10 Joel Stocks, 11 James Boozer, 12 Craig Wallace, 13 Harvey Bell (c), 14 Hamish Rowland, 15 James Oakley. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Bye: Lennox Head.