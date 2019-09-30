Remembering police who put their lives on the line

Each year, the 29th September holds a special significance for Police throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and the Solomon Islands. It is a day for police to pause to honour officers whose lives have been cut short while performing their duty as a police officer. This important day is also a time to remember police officers who have lost their lives through illness or other circumstances.

Each year, the 29th September holds a special significance for Police throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and the Solomon Islands. It is a day for police to pause to honour officers whose lives have been cut short while performing their duty as a police officer. This important day is also a time to remember police officers who have lost their lives through illness or other circumstances. Marc Stapelberg

A CLOSE call with death has left a Richmond Police District officer thankful for the sacrifices made by those who have died in the line of duty.

More than 50 people gathered at the police memorial in Lismore yesterday to honour Australasian police officers killed or passed away while on duty, as part of the 30th anniversary of the National Police Remembrance Day.

Richmond Police District Sergeant Mark Johnston, who was shot in the face while attending a domestic assault at a Glen Innes home in January, paid his respects to those who had lost their lives while wearing the blue uniform.

Police Remembrance Day in Lismore: Each year, the 29th September holds a special significance for Police throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and the Solomon Islands. It is a day for police to pause to honour officers whose lives have been cut short while performing their duty as a police officer. This important day is also a time to remember police officers who have lost their lives through illness or other circumstances.

"I think its really important to remember the people who have lost their lives, given their time and their service to the community,” he said.

"It's to remember all those people who go to these incidents every day and they survive. We come up against obstacles at every job we go to and it's a time for every police officer to stand up and say it's a tough job we do.

"They talk about the thin blue line is a family and it is because you serve with these people. You put your life on the line everytime you put the uniform on.”

Sgt Johnston has since returned to Lismore after recovering from his injuries earlier this year.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said: "We need to recognise those who have sacrificed their lives to make our community safer and this is one day where we can do that collectively”.

"We don't want to lose any more police,” he said.

"It's a fact that it's a dangerous profession so we come here today to recognise those lives we have lost.”