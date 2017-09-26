28°
Remembering officers who have paid the ultimate price

Police from the Richmond Local Area Command commemorate Police Remembrance Day.
Police from the Richmond Local Area Command commemorate Police Remembrance Day. Cathy Adams

POLICE keep us safe and work in sometimes dangerous situations.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis encouraged locals to thank a cop on Friday, National Police Remembrance Day, which honours officers who have paid the ultimate price through duty or lost their lives through illness or other circumstances.

"Say g'day to a local cop, wear a blue and white ribbon (available from most police stations), and if you can, attend the service at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke Street, Grafton at 2pm on Friday," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government is backing our police with extra local officers, better equipment and 24/7 policing at Casino, but it is the officers on the beat who are the real heroes."

Mr Gulaptis said it is vital to report all crime. For emergencies dial 000; for other matters call the police assistance line on 1331 44; and to report suspicious activity anonymously call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

