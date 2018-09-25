Remembering loved ones in a new way as plaques are removed

ON THE MOVE: The council will be removing unauthorised memorial plaques at coastal headlands.

ON THE MOVE: The council will be removing unauthorised memorial plaques at coastal headlands. Scott Powick

MEMORIAL plaques erected across prominent Tweed Coast headlands will be removed in favour of a communal bench for people to reflect on the lives of their loved ones.

Tweed Shire Council voted unanimously on Thursday to remove existing plaques at Hastings Point, Cabarita and Fingal, placed by families in memory of those who had died, after complaints were made to the council about the unauthorised memorials.

Memorial benches will be erected at the three headlands to act as a communal place of reflection.

Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry said the families of those whose plaques were to be removed would be contacted by the council.

"We do understand that it is a very hard issue for people and they will be hurting but we're trying to find a compromise for the growing population," Cr Cherry said.

"The staff wanted a policy to be able to handle the requests we get (for creating memorials) because we do get a lot of requests.

"But a lot of them are appearing without approval and then we are getting complaints.

"We have contacted most of the families when the policy was on exhibition and people have been really reasonable.

"The general consensus was that as long as there was some sort of replacement they were happy and that's what the memorial bench will be.

"It's a shared place and a public area, we're just trying to balance those two views."

Cr Cherry said the benches would hopefully include a respectful inscription dedicated to those who had died.