Remembering Kayla as Lismore Light's the Night

IT'S been just over a year since Keryn Clapham said goodbye to her daughter.

Mum-of-two Kayla Clapham died from acute myeloid leukemia at the beginning of September 2016 at only 31 years of age, leaving behind daughter Keely,13 and son Drew, 9.

"I've not coped very well," Keryn said.

"I didn't want to be here on her anniversary so I took the kids to Bali.

"When I came home I had a massive meltdown and must have cried for six hours."

Learning to live without some one you love means looking for ways to be positive and Keryn has been throwing her energies into the Light the Night event, which will be happening on October 14.

"We've been planning it for six months and it's been therapeutic but also dragging up a lot of stuff," she said.

"The idea is for people to buy a lantern, in either white, gold or blue, light them and do a walk around the oval.

"All money raised will be going to the Leukaemia Foundation.

"By raising money through Light The Night we will help more Australians survive and live a better quality of life.

"Today another 35 people will be told they have blood cancer.

"The foundation provides life changing practical and emotional support right across the country."

Light the Night starts at 3pm and will be at the Italo-Australian Club in North Lismore.

"The club have been so good as they have given all their facilities to us for free," Keryn said.

The event will have a major raffle where $1000 worth of fuel vouchers will be up for grabs.

On the day there will be market stalls, face painting, a jumping castle, a vintage car display, food and drinks and plenty of entertainment for the kids.

There will be entertainment displays from a local cheerleading group, singing and an Aboriginal dance group.

For further details you can contact Keryn on 66215767.