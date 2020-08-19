Remembering golfing in the 1950s at Woodburn-Evans Head

HONOURED GUESTS: On Wednesday, August 12 Woodburn Evans Head Golf Club hosted a visit by two stalwarts of the club from back in the 1950s, Vic and Betty Reynolds who reminisced about their time as members of the club in 1956, 57 and 58.

According to WEHGC representive Bernadette, back then the dynamic duo lived in the bottom level of the clubhouse and the upstairs area housed the club and bar.

“Vic was ‘the everything’, the caretaker, the greenkeeper, the barman, the cleaner, the repairman and the doer of any other jobs that needed attention,” Bernadette said.

“And Betty stood by him and supported him in all of these roles, as women do, but it seems she did her share of the work as well.

“Betty played golf with the ‘Associates’ in those days, and played off a handicap as low as 18 and Vic was a scratch golfer for many years.”

Bernadette said Vic was also a bowler of some renown and apparently was the Byron Bay Golf and Bowls Champion for six years between 1980 and 2010.

“Vic and Betty are both in their early 90s and after living in many places, running other golf clubs in the Northern Rivers region, they are now happily settled in Lismore,” she said.

“Woodburn Evans Head Golf Club thanks Vic and Betty for calling on us and reliving some of their experiences at the golf club back in the 50s and the club wishes them well into a long future.

BALLINA VETERANS

On Monday 17th August 2020, 144 Members and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. The winner was Malcolm Brunsdon with 47 points. Second on a countback was Murray Warwarek with 40 points from third placed Tommy Jackson from fourth placed Jeffrey Shearman from fifth placed Soraya Srirak. Sixth was Annie Pevy with 39 points on a countback from seventh placed Brian Rawle.

There were 33 balls to 35 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $80.00 each were Ian Wright, Rodney Gilmour, Phil Perry and Jim Andrews.

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw

136 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event. Winner was Mal Brunsdon with 51 points winning $40.

Second was Tommy Jackson with 44 points, winning $30.

Third was Russell Burford with 43 points winning $20 and there were 9 X $10 vouchers down to 37 points on a countback.

Voucher winners were Bob Holmes, Geoff Smeal, Brian Rawle, Ted Hogben, Peter O’Loughlin, Vince Newman, Ken Meyers, Michael Evans and Peter Kempnich.

BYRON BAY LADIES

Teams event 1 August 13

1 Hetherington+Kelly+Ryan Byron Bay GC93 (-129)

2 Jones+Lollback+Stewart Byron Bay GC89 (-133)

3 Barnes+Sanderson+Dennison Byron Bay GC82 (-140)

4 MacMillan+Pierce+Wells Byron Bay GC77 (-145)

5 Grieve+Larsson+O’Reilly Byron Bay GC76 (-146)

6 Bertoli+Sealey+Warburton Byron Bay GC71 (-151)

7 Askew+Parker+Tibbett Byron Bay GC 69 (

8 Anne Judd+Val Ryken Byron Bay GC 65

TRICK SHOT: Byron Bay club golfer Anne Judd faced a tricky shot through the tree trunks but undaunted executed perfectly according to a reliable witness.

CASINO

Tuesday August 11

There were 49 Vets play the Single Stableford competition and the winner of the Day was Bryan Low with 38 from Don Evelyn having 37 on a c/b from Barry Patch then came a stream of 36’s led by Robert Oaten, Rod Trustum, Ricky Quinn & Dave Mudford. The Ball Rundown went to 31 on a c/b.

Wednesday August 12

The ladies had 35 in the field for the final round of the President’s trophy. Josephine Knight sponsored Div 3 and the winner was Judith McHugh 73 nett on a c/b from Kylie Walker 2nd Runner Up Gwenda Nipperess 74 Nett. Div 1 Sue Leeson 70 nett on a c/b from Carolyn Ross Louise Formaggin coming in 2nd runner up 73. Div 2 was won by Janelle Godfrey 69 nett 1st Runner Up Heather McAndrew 72 2nd Runner Up Reinie Kinsley 73. What an exciting finish to the President’s Trophy over 2 days. Janelle Godfrey finished up the winner on a c/b from Carolyn Ross with a score of 136 Nett having a 68 nett in the final round, based on a frozen handicap over the 2 rounds.

Thursday August 13

There were 54 players for the Men’s Single Stableford the field was down compared to other Thursdays and the fairways being aerated didn’t seem to put Alan Walsh off who won the day on a c/b from Keith Larson 42 points.

Friday August 14

The field was down for the ladies Single Stableford as well with 21 players and of course the aerated fairways did affect the scores of some of th ladies.

Div. 1 was won by Linda Dean (18) with 34 points from Runner Up Heather McAndrew (29) who had 32 points from 2nd Runner Up Anne Innes (28) on 31.

Div 2 was won by Kylie Walker (37) with 28 points on a 3 way c/b from Judith McHugh (34) and Lorraine Pratt (36). The Ball Rundown went to 27 on a c/b.

Saturday August 15

The PRD Nationwide Real Estate 2 Person Ambrose with the qualifying round for the KENO 2 PERSON AMBROSE Let’s Play golf; where if you pay the extra $’s and win you get to go to Coffs Harbour to play in the Regional’s on Sunday 1st November and if you win there you get to play at Bonville in December for the State Finals.

There were 132 in the field and the winners of the day were Garry Roberts from Casino & Adam Taylor from Coraki with 58.75.

These boys couldn’t win the Keno challenge as they both had to be from Casino Club.

The scores were close though and the Winners going to Coffs Harbour are Adam Shields & Raleigh Cadman 59.75 from the 2nd Runner Ups John Riggall & Justin Northfield 60.75. With 25 teams playing the extra $’s it means 2 teams are going to the Regional’s.

Sunday August 16

The 27 Hole Mixed Championships with 19 teams coming to test their skills for this what could be seen as a make or break in a marriage of golf.

The 27 Hole Gross Winners were Wayne Underhill & Nora Viel Scratch Score of 131 from Runner Ups Malcolm & Helen Olive 135 off the stick.

The 27 Hole Nett Winners were Jim & Linda Dean Nett score 110.75 from Runner Ups Terry & Julie Llewellyn finishing 113.

The 18 Hole Gross Winners were Fred Imeson & Tracey Simpson 90 Scratch and the 18 Hole Nett Winners were John & Gwenda Nipperess 72 Nett.

CORAKI VETERANS

Thursday 13/8/20

Well a large field contested the second round of our championships.

Todays winner P Brophy, 2nd J Skinner, 3rd A Ganter, free game P Muldoon, chicken/ball winners B Kennedy, P Bruggy, S McDonough, S Smith, T Doyle, S Ormond, W Wotherspoon, R Thorne, B Micheal, W Lunnon, B Waterson, A Parr, T Foster. Nearest pins 3rd/12th S Ormond, 6th/15th T Wood.

This Thursday 20/8/20 the 3rd round of the club championships will be played commencing from 8-15am onwards.

As usual, till then, good golfing. Max.

LISMORE WORKERS

Men

Thursday 13-August-2020: Single Stableford;

Winner – Anthony Gordon (40); R/Up – Sam Sharkey (39 c/b); 3rd – Bob McClelland (39); 4th – Ian Leake (39); 5th – John Kelly (39).

Ball run-down: 36 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – David Flanagan; 11th – Adam Rhodes; 16th – Glen Moller.

Field size: 132 (excellent).

Saturday 15-August-2020: American Stableford;

A Grade: Winner – Geoff Sheaffe (61); R/Up – Peter Best (57).

B Grade: Winner – Ken Arnett (59); R/Up – Ross Pollack (58).

C Grade: Winner – Andrew Fitness (60 c/b); R/Up – Troy Matthews (60).

Ball run-down: 54 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Jock McPherson; 5th – Brian Johnson; 8th – Roger Boyd; 11th – David Whitelaw; 13th – Harry White; 16th – Peter Fiore.

Pakvending Chip Shot (6th) – Jock McPherson.

Field size: 182 (very good).

Sunday 16-August-2020: Single Stableford;

Winner – Bob McClelland (38);

Ball run-down: 35

NTP: N/A.

Field size: 10

This week

Thursday – 20-August-2020: Alpine Towing Back Marker Challenge, Single Stroke.

Saturday – 22-August-2020: Gartner & Associates Single Stableford, B & K Balustrades/Bolt Barn Shootout – round 19.

Sunday – 23-August-2020: Single Stableford.

Foursomes Championships

The Foursomes Championships are being held on Sunday the 30th of August. Defending champions are Nathan and Harry White who I’m sure will be keen to defend their title. Entry fees will be returned in their entirety to gross and net winners and placegetters so get your names down asap.

TEVEN

Following heavy rain on the Friday afternoon mercifully the weather cleared for Saturday’s 9 hole Stableford event which was very hotly contested with only 3 points separating the top nine performers, no doubt causing some of those listed to rue that odd missed putt during their round.

One player who clearly missed very few putts was Peter Blackwood setting a new standard for this aspect of the game with the best performance since the new holes were incorporated – a dazzling 11 putts-well done, Peter!

Overcoming his tough handicap to triumph in the event was our Club President and Handicapper Dave Richardson just one point in front of Ron Birch who has clearly benefited from his midweek practice rounds and was NTP on the 6th; congratulations to Dave, Ron and all those listed in the results (in the photo) below.

TEVEN GOLF CARD: Teven Golf Club congratulated these players on a top game.

Golfing quote of the week

‘May thy ball lie down in green pastures and not in still waters’-courtesy of out Treasurer John ‘Willy’ Williams.

WOODBURN EVANS HEADS

August 11 Single Stableford

Winner R Standing 40, Rundown L Campbell, J Patterson, J Robinson Jnr., S Manwarring, J Robinson Snr., B Jacobson, B Ferrier, Julie Boyd, R Turner, G Ferrier,

August 12 Ladies Single Stableford

Winner A Division R Kinnane, B Division J Pethers, Rundown S Jacobson, S Manwarring, K Fletcher, J Hennessy, C Youngberry, V Forster c/b.

August 13 Veterans 2GB Aggregate Stableford

Winners R Harvey Williams & S Colless, D Ferrier & B Ferrier, R Albany & T English, J Perkins & M Jarrett, G Ireland & J Patterson,

Best Individual Score T English 37, Putting J Robinson Jnr. 25, MTP’; s 2 J Robinson Jnr., 11 R Standing, 5 B Bevege, 14 T English, 9 B Bevege, 18 R Albany.

August 15 2BBB Stableford

Winners J Mulcahy & S Powell 71, Runners Up J & D Perkins 68, Best Individual Score W Legge 38, Rundown J Davis & D Rosa, S Colless & M Newstead, B & R Kinnane, M Fava & G Irvine, W Legge & A Schmitt, N Ferrier & G Tickle, P & S O’Connor, Best Ladies Individual Score K Fletcher, Pros Approach J Pethers, Mystery Numbers T Hancock & P O’Connor.