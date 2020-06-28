Menu
A Northern Star clipping of Richard on stage with Lovelace Watkins in the early 1970s.
News

Remembering 70 years of paper delivery

28th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
APART from the odd flood, The Northern Star has been delivered to my home for well over 70 years.

We still have it delivered today old habits hard to break.

This clipping is from the paper from around the mid-1970s.

The Lismore Workers Club, at the time, brought all manner of shows to town, including Australian and international artists.

Lovelace Watkins was one of those international artists, accompanied by 15-piece big band a great show. Despite my resistance (having recently had nodules removed from my vocal chords), he randomly selected from the audience to sing the finale on stage.

How could I refuse?

Singing in front of a big band had always been a dream of mine. Lovelace did not know I was a local singer. My version of ‘Hey Jude’ made The Northern Star the next day.

Richard Mackney, leader, Mackney Bros Band.

final print edition
Lismore Northern Star

