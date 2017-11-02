Remembering 100 years after Beersheba

THE man upstairs made sure it was a beautiful day in Tabulam when crowds of people and horses gathered to remember 100 years since the Battle of Beersheba.

The riders left yesterday and will arrive in Copmanhurst after three days of riding down the Summerland Way.

For the village of Tabulam there is a strong connection to the memory of this momentous battle.

General Sir Henry George Chauvel was born in Tabulam in 1865 and through a long military career found himself in charge of the Desert Mounted Corps.

In the Battle of Beersheba in October 1917, it was Chauvel and his Desert Mounted Corps that had the critical role.

The Battle of Beersheba went right down to the line, but the mission was accomplished by Chauvel's corps, the 4th Light Horse Brigade by the last of history's great cavalry charges, to capture the town and its vital water supply. Few battles have been won in such spectacular fashion.

