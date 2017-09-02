Remembered at home but buried overseas

IT WAS a little over 103 years ago that a brown-haired, brown-eyed young man from Wyrallah signed up in Sydney to fight for his country.

Joseph Victor Pestell was the son of dairy farmer Robert, who as a young man came to the Northern Rivers from the Shoalhaven area.

Joseph and his siblings attended Tucki School as they were growing up, then in 1914, on October 28 he joined the 3rd Battalion infantry in the Australian Imperial Forces.

He was listed as a clerk and single, a strapping Presbyterian lad of 5 foot, 11 inches and 11 stone who also lied about his age to be able to travel overseas to fight.

When he left the shores of Australia, it would be for the last time.

By May 1915 the young private had already been promoted to Sergeant Pestell and found himself on the battlefields of Gallipoli.

A month later he was in hospital with influenza and didn't rejoin his unit until the July of the same year.

It was shortly after that he suffered a bullet wound in the chest and had to be taken to the hospital in Malta, and then to London to recuperate.

He wouldn't rejoin his unit until February of 1916 in Egypt where they then headed to France.

Pestell was obviously impressive as a soldier, firstly having been promoted so quickly to sergeant only a few months after joining the army, then on August 5, 1916 he was promoted to second lieutenant.

How far he could have gone in the army can only be imagined, as only three weeks later he was killed in action.

His body was buried by his comrades in the Railway Dugout Cemetery on the outskirts of Ypres in Belgium.

It would be hard to fathom, the heartache and sorrow that Joseph's parents Robert and Marion went through, when they heard the news.

Plenty of correspondence went between the grieving parents and the war office in an attempt to secure the last belongings of their son.

They finally received a number of packages which contained personal items such as gloves, a bible, a handkerchief, a pipe lighter, Joseph's kit bag and pocket wallet amongst many other items.

The burial place of Robert and Marion Pestell with a memorial to their son Joseph Victor, who is buried in Ypres, Belgium. Samantha Elley

While his body was buried overseas young Joseph Pestell was not forgotten.

His name was placed on his father's headstone after Robert Pestell died in 1924, followed by his mother who was buried in 1934.

