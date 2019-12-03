‘Remarkable teacher’ named one of the country’s best

Sally Ford from the Rivers College Richmond River High Campus has been awarded the prestigious 2019 Australian Vocational Education Training Teacher/ Trainer of the Year Award.

Sally Ford from the Rivers College Richmond River High Campus has been awarded the prestigious 2019 Australian Vocational Education Training Teacher/ Trainer of the Year Award.

A TEACHER’S dedication to her students has seen her awarded a prestigious industry award.

Sarah (Sally) Ford from The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus was awarded the 2019 Australian Vocational Education Training Teacher/ Trainer of the Year Award at a recent ceremony in Brisbane.

Ms Ford went through a rigorous selection process to be awarded the state recognition, and then went on to compete against entrants from all states in Australia to come out on top of the awards.

The Australian Training Awards website stated: “Experienced and agile, Sarah (Sally) Ford is an enthusiastic and active teacher who delivers a diverse range of VET programs including agriculture, horticulture, hospitality and food and beverage. Sarah is a motivated, compassionate, supportive teacher who strives every day to achieve the school motto: Inspiring Learning for Life Long Success”.

The website stated Ms Ford “juggles multiple roles within the school community with confidence, including Technological and Applied Studies (TAS) Head Teacher, School Community Connections Coordinator, Show Team Coordinator, and School Farm Manager as well as being accomplished classroom teacher.”

Her principal, Mary Jane Pell said the school was fortunate to have such a “remarkable teacher”.

“Sally’s passion for teaching and learning and engaging with the community has provided our students with many learning opportunities. This award reflects her outstanding commitment to supporting our students and teachers,” she said.

The executive principal of The Rivers Secondary College, Greg Smith said he believed it was a first for any NSW Secondary School VET Teacher, public or independent, and applauded Ms Ford’s win.

“As well as being recognition for the amazing work you do, you have shown what can be achieved in public education and by the dedicated staff in our incredible college.”

The Australian Training Awards recognise Australia’s world-class vocational education and training (VET) sector.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator Michaelia Cash, said the awards highlight the excellence being achieved in the VET sector. She also said that all individuals recognised at this ceremony were leaders and role models in their field.

Assistant Minister for Vocational Education, Training and Apprenticeships, Steve Irons, said the awards were an opportunity to celebrate the dedication, skills and passion of the students, trainers, employers and training organisations who make up our vibrant VET sector.