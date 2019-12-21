Relolutionary new way to burn waste without emissions

EGEL founder and lead engineer Spiros Spiros has been working on the Hydroxy Airless Combustion System technology for over 10 years.

HAVE you heard about the Hydroxy Airless Combustion System (HACS) invention? If not, but a revolutionary method of carbon reducing power generation appeals to you, inventor Spiro Sprios will tell you all on January 18 in Mullumbimby.

Founder of Egel, Mullumbimby born Spiro Spiros will speak about his invention HACS, targeted at waste management and power generation. With a vision to reduce effects of pollution and to purify water, air and soil, EGEL, Spiros company developed the backburner to turn waste into power.

The system is proposed to sustainably burn waste and create saleable by-products – methanol, Hydrogen, Graphite, C02, Carbon Black, Nitrous Oxide, Green Electricity with zero emissions.

A spokesperson from EGEL, Chris Alidenes said they have successfully tested a working scale model of HACS and are now building the prototype.

“We are excited about HACS, its applications and its potential to contribute to a sustainable future,” Mr Alidenes said.

NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) have approved the system.

“Egel is collaborating with University of Sydney which has evaluated the system and given it the thumbs up.”

“Egel has National Association of Testing Authorities accredited test results.”

The Hydroxy Airless Combustion System (HACS) includes:

A reliable, safe and cost-effective method of generating hydroxy gas

Applicable to waste reduction and Coal Power Station exhaust elimination

Afterburner of up to 3000° thermally disassociates waste and fumes

Airless combustion eliminating pollution

“Two large NSW councils are very interested in the system and have completed their own testing with positive results.”

“They are looking to help with funding the prototype build with an aim to invest in full scale plants. EGEL is in discussions with these councils to augment/retrofit existing facilities to make them emission free.”

Chris said ‘ EGEL is committed to a safer, cleaner planet. HACS has the power to revolutionise the energy and waste sector, clean up the atmosphere in a short time and make money for its investors.

“It is a technology with the potential to unify different ideologies that are sometimes at odds with each other.”

The talk will begin at 7pm – 9pm on Saturday at Uniting Church Hall, Corner Dalley and Whian Streets, Mullumbimby.