Terania Creek protests, 1979. Photo Darcy McFadden / The Northern Star
Environment

Relive historic moment protesters defended a rainforest

Cathy Adams
by
16th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
FORTY years ago, protesters made a stand against logging at Terania Creek.

It was Thursday, August 16, 1979 and it was the first time citizens physically defended a rainforest by placing themselves in front of police and loggers.

A Forestry Commission plan to fell old growth rainforest was met with outrage, and a call-to-arms by nearby residents Hugh and Nan Nicholson was answered by up to 100 people.

A confrontation occurred when protesters formed human barricades to block bulldozers and police making their way into the rainforest.

The protesters continued their efforts for a month but the logging continued.

A splinter group of protesters decided to take things into their own hands. They spiked trees and made deep cuts into fallen logs - rendering them useless. This halted logging and sparked the Wran government's decision to gazette the remaining rainforest in NSW as a National Park.

Lismore Northern Star

