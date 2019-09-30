Menu
TARGETED: A still from the American anti-abortion film Unplanned by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman.
Opinion

Religion is not an abortion authority

Amber Hooker
30th Sep 2019 5:00 AM

RELIGIOUS beliefs are not an authority on abortion.

The number of women having abortions in Australia, estimated 65,000 a year, and the number of people struggling with fertility or to adopt are separate issues.

It is not a given that a baby born instead of being aborted would automatically go to a loving family. They are more likely to enter the foster care system, suffer abuse or neglect. This is not always the case, but it is a reality, and what kind of future are we looking at then?

Studies show childhood abuse survivors are more likely to engage in all types of adult criminal behaviour that those where weren't (Journal of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children v. 23 no. 4 Nov 2018: 399-416).

Crime rates began to fall roughly 18 years after abortion was legalised in the US, and this happened earlier in the five states which allowed abortion in 1970 compared to the rest of the nation, which legalised it in 1973 with Roe v. Wade (NBER Working Paper Series: The Impact of Legalised Abortion on Crime).

My comments come after the abortion debate flared up in the Daily's comments section regarding an opinion piece on the movie, Unplanned.

Rather than "explore all options", I note abortion does not appear to be an "option" in pro-life debate, perhaps we should push for privatised adoption, or better healthcare for fertility treatments and reproductive issues.

Abortions are an unenviable choice, influenced by a myriad of factors including sexual abuse, addiction, financial circumstances and health to name a few. I am certain most women do not take it lightly.

