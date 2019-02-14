Relief fund for flood victims

IN DEMAND: State men's singles Champion Jay Dawe will make his interstate debut for Queensland against NSW this month.

IN DEMAND: State men's singles Champion Jay Dawe will make his interstate debut for Queensland against NSW this month. Bowls Queensland

PICTURES from Townsville that show bowls clubs devastated by the recent floods add to the general heartache of the northern people who have lost everything.

Some of the photos show the roofed greens of inner city club Suburban an inland sea that has wrecked facilities.

Bowls Australia says its Disaster Relief Fund will aid those who have suffered through the North Queensland floods and the catastrophic bushfires in Tasmania.

The national body calls for clubs and individuals to rally in support. It asks clubs to run fund-raising events or for bowlers to provide donations to be directed to the disaster relief fund.

Since its inception in 2011 the fund has helped numerous clubs recover from natural disasters, with 100 per cent of all donations going to those affected.

In the state most affected, Bowls Queensland also has a disaster relief fund.

The state body says: "With the trail of destruction by floodwater in North Queensland, Bowls Queensland calls for support from the bowling community to contribute to this fund."

All money collected will go to the bowls clubs affected, together with a contribution from Bowls Queensland.

MY VIEW: ON THE WAY THE BOWLERS HELP

IT IS not only in times of natural disaster that bowlers are ever ready to assist their fellows.

Down in the Sydney suburban club of Harbord, members are being asked to "Bowl for Archie, our Miracle Man".

Archie is a small boy who has a rare disorder. He was born without eyes and has had abnormal development of parts of his body.

Club members are holding a fundraising day with the aim of purchasing a special vehicle fitted out to accommodate Archie, his wheelchair and his special needs equipment.

Apart from fundraising and contributing to worthy causes, bowlers welcome to the green those with all sorts of physical handicaps.

The Lake Monger club near Perth recently entered into an arrangement with the West Australian Deaf Recreation Association that has brought 200 new members to the club and more keep coming.

The club has hired two bar staff who know the sign language for the deaf. The club manager says he has been learning it and has arranged for courses for the staff.

"The association has brought some amazing people who have a shared interest in enjoying recreational and sporting activities," the manager says.

Bowlers can be proud of the way they help those who, through no fault of their own, need help.

Pairs challenge

THE scene is set for some interesting matches in the NRDBA Open pairs, played at East Lismore.

The card has reached the semi-final stage, with the finals to be played this weekend.

Play will be (skips) A. Boston versus L. Jones, D. Foster v B. Eichorn, R. Madden v R. Gow, J. Wyborn v B. Foster.

The reserve pairs at Alstonville, also at the semi-final stage, will be decided this weekend. The games are K. Scott v Lyndon, P. Ives v W. Partridge, S. Clarke v G. Rose, D. Zelcer v W. Binney.

Finals of the senior pairs will be at Evans Head at the weekend. Games are P. Carter v D. Robinson, P. Corcoran v R. Jarman, M. Harris v K. Troy, W. Cooper v M. Holden.

Venue sorted

ETTALONG, on the NSW Central Coast, will be the venue for the 2019 Australian Sides Championships on April 11-14.

Contested by 192 bowlers from all states and territories will be the men's Alley Shield, the women's Marg Morris Trophy and the Overall Champions Trophy.

The event, started in 1959, was last staged in NSW at Nelson Bay in 2011. Each team is made up of three rinks of four men and three rinks of four women.

Ettalong is one of only a handful of NSW clubs that have the four greens needed to stage the championships.

NSW leads the field in championship wins - 19 men's shields, 12 women's trophies and six of the overall.

Queensland is next best with 13, 10 and four.

Award nominees

THREE bowls clubs are finalists in the Clubbies Award run by the magazine Inside Sport.

They are the Fitzroy club in Victoria, in the Best Facility category, and a dual nomination as Best Club - Rockhampton, Queensland, and Werribee, Victoria.

All sports - more than 50 of them - are included and the winners are decided by votes made online at www.insidesport.com.au/clubbies. Voting closes on March 28.

The Clubbies 2019 champion will be acknowledged at a presentation luncheon on April 11. Winners will share a $10,000 prize pool.

Interstate debut

QUEENSLAND'S new state singles champion Jay Dawe will make his interstate debut in the Bananabenders' side to meet NSW at Tweed Heads on February 21-22.

Another player new to state play is Steven Tong.

In the under-25 competition Tyler Pettigrew and Jessica Parolin will represent Queensland in the pairs for the first time.

In a change for the under-25s, play now will be two rinks of fours instead of singles, pairs and fours, as in the past.

Brains trust

FIFTY-FIVE coaches from throughout South Australia met recently for a development day at an Adelaide club. They shared activities and ideas with the aim of raising the standard of coaching in the state.

Coach development days continue to be a positive and successful innovation by Bowls SA. The state says it looks forward to running similar days in the future.