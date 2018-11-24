Renae Lawrence hands herself in to police

Renae Lawrence has handed herself into NSW Police. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images.

Convicted Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence has handed herself in to police a day after she arrived home to Newcastle after 13 years in an Indonesian prison.

NSW Police confirmed the 41-year-old had attended the Waratah Police Station in Newcastle on Friday afternoon over outstanding warrants dating back to 2005.

The NSW warrants relate to allegations Lawrence led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in 2005.

Lawrence, who was caught at Bali airport in 2005 with 2.7kg of heroin strapped to her body, was granted conditional bail by NSW police.

She is expected to appear before Newcastle Local Court on December 6. Lawrence was met at Newcastle airport by a media scrum on arrival on Thursday. She is the first member of the Bali Nine to taste freedom.

The two ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed in 2015. Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died from cancer in May this year while serving a life sentence.

The other five - Scott Rush, Michael Czugaj, Martin Stephens, Matthew Norman and Si Yi Chen - remain in Indonesian jails serving life sentences.