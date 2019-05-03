Relay for Life's rainbow of colour

ALL COLOURS: Organiser are hoping the 2019 Ballina Shire Relay for Life will raise $50,000 on May 4 and 5 when they take over the Alstonville Showground.

ALL COLOURS: Organiser are hoping the 2019 Ballina Shire Relay for Life will raise $50,000 on May 4 and 5 when they take over the Alstonville Showground. Jasmine Burke

YOU'LL need your sunglasses if you are at Alstonville Showgrounds on May 4 and 5 as All Colours, All Cancers is the theme for the 2019 Ballina Shire Relay For Life.

The event which runs from noon on Saturday May 4 to 9am on Sunday May 5, will see a full spectrum of shades take over the space.

Ballina Shire Relay for Life committee member and Ballina ANZ branch manager, David Harris, said the 2019 event was goign to be fantatsic.

In 2018 we just short of our $50,000 goal with $49,700,” he said.

"We had 37 great teams with 370 wonderful participants and this our goal to break the $50,000.

"So far we have $16,00 raised with 24 teams and 148 participants registered.”

However, Mr Harris said he expected to see a speedy increase in team and participants leading up the event.

"It's not too later to get involved,” she said.

"You can even come along and register on the day.”

Mr Harris said the noon to 5pm time on Saturday May 4 is the best time for families to come along all the free events and colourful fun surrounding the Relay for Life.

"There will be a jumping castle, laser tag and the animal show with the local Fauna Fetchers,” he said.

"There will also be lots of music and community groups on hand, this time is open to everyone, bring your children and family and come down and see what the Relay for Life is like.”

Mr Harris said they hope that participants will not just decorate their outfits, but also their camp-sites.

"Anyone keen to support this fabulous fundraiser can go to https://www.cancercouncil.org.au/relayforlife/Events/IT0000788,” he said.