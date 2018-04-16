Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a large amount of property was damaged in an alleged post-party spree on Friday night.
Police are investigating after a large amount of property was damaged in an alleged post-party spree on Friday night. Trevor Veale
Crime

Relative of party host slams 'disgusting' damage

Liana Turner
by
16th Apr 2018 4:00 AM

A RELATIVE of the host of a Lismore party which spiralled out of control on Friday night has condemned the damage to property on surrounding streets.

The family member, who asked not to be named, said the gathering was a joint birthday party for a young couple.

About 60 people had been invited to the party, but about 8.30pm uninvited guests began appearing.

When police arrived, between 100 and 150 young people were at the gathering at Albert Park on Keen St.

"Everything was relatively under control up until someone had heavily intoxicated jumped off a veranda, and quite seriously hurt themselves," he said.

"I then immediately had the music shut off.

"Police soon after arrived and had everyone cleared out of the venue."

He said some party-goers continued "hanging around the car park" before moving up the road.

"That's when I could hear havoc breaking out, shouting (and) fighting," he said.

He said most of those invited to the party were picked up shortly after 10pm and "caused no trouble" that he was aware of.

He condemned those who damaged a large amount of property in a post-party rampage through the town.

Those involved allegedly smashed car windscreens, broke fence palings and assaulted several residents.

"I think it's disgusting behaviour," he said.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Heartbroken' daughter's final gift for her dying dad

    'Heartbroken' daughter's final gift for her dying dad

    Health "I JUST want to do everything I can to help him go and do anything, I just don't want to sit here and wait"

    • 16th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    4 towns about to get the NBN on the Northern Rivers

    4 towns about to get the NBN on the Northern Rivers

    Technology For 5000 customers, the wait is almost over

    • 16th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Extra jail time for Lismore man over secret letters, calls

    Extra jail time for Lismore man over secret letters, calls

    Crime He couldn't resist contacting former lover from jail, despite AVO

    • 16th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Powerful 'nighthawk' wi-fi now available on the bus

    Powerful 'nighthawk' wi-fi now available on the bus

    News Free wi-fi and free newspapers... school holidays are looking good

    • 16th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners