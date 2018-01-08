Menu
Relative accused of sexually assaulting teen while she slept

Claudia Jambor
POLICE have arrested a man over an alleged sexual assault on a family member at a Ballina home.

It's alleged about 3am on Saturday an 18-year-old woman woke up to a 30-year-old man, understood to be a relative, sexually assaulting her.

The woman then yelled out before the man, who was also staying at the house, fled the scene.

Police said the woman made her way to Ballina police station a short time later and reported the incident before officers took her to Ballina Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said there were about six police cars at the home on Saturday as police tried to find the perpetrator and investigate the attack.

About 6.45pm that night, police arrested a 30-year-old man at a house in Ballina over the alleged assault and for other outstanding warrants.

He was taken to Lismore police station and charged with one count of act of indecency and one count of sexual assault.

He was refused bail yesterday and will reappear in Lismore Local Court today.

Topics:  ballina lismore local court northern rivers crime police richmond lac sexual assault

Lismore Northern Star
