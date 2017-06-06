Aboriginal health services rekindled with new partnership

REKINDLING the Spirit and Lismore's Aboriginal Medical Service (Jullums) have celebrated their new partnership with a funding announcement of close to a $100,000.

The North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) handed over management of Jullums to Rekindling the Spirit at the beginning of the year signalling a new chapter for the clinic as an Aboriginal Controlled Health Service.

"Now we have a counselling service attached to an Aboriginal medical service and it can only help us in leaps and bounds," Rekindling the Spirit CEO Greg Telford said.

"Rekindling the Spirit is an organisation that has been put together by Aboriginal people to service Aboriginal people looking at issues all the way from colonisation through to today with discrimination and racism - and it helps with people's behaviour that is not appropriate," Mr Telford said.

"We are all about the community having a say in their health care."

The funding will be used to pilot and evaluate a program to improve the management of co-occurring alcohol and other drugs and mental health conditions in Aboriginal people.

"Everything has an effect on our mental health," NCPHN chief executive officer Dr Vahid Saberi said.

"People need to seek help and take that first step and also the service we provide should be appropriate for them - culturally, spiritually and suited to their circumstances.

"You can have the best councillors in the world but if they not appreciative of the culture and circumstances of the individuals then it is counselling that is (also) not very effective."

Page MP Kevin Hogan officially announced the funding after a performance by the Deadly Bunarhms. "This program has been designed to be culturally appropriate for the local indigenous community and tailored to meet their needs."