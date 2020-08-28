Rejoice! Recycling retail reopens

REVOLVE REOPENS: After being closed for months due to the pandemic the popular Lismore Revolve shop is set to reopen.

REVOLVE REOPENS: After being closed for months due to the pandemic the popular Lismore Revolve shop is set to reopen.

RECYCLING enthusiasts will be rejoicing after the Lismore City Council announced the popular Revolve Shop at the Recycling & Recovery Centre will re-open next week.

Bargain hunters keen to stick to budgets for their renovations as well as those dedicated to sustainable living have long been fans of the Revolve shop.

Now after the store closed in March due to COVID-19, it will open on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9am and 2pm and on Saturdays between 9am and 1pm.

“This is great news and something that I know our community has been eager to see re-open,” Mayor Isaac Smith said.

“The safety of the community and our staff must always be our number one concern and I would like to thank the community for their patience as our staff put COVID-19 safety measures in place.”

Due to COVID-19, the shop will only be accepting EFTPOS transactions – strictly no cash. Council also asks that customers practice social distancing.

Located at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre, the Revolve Shop sells household furniture and crockery, lamps, nick knacks, you name it.

There are children’s toys, quality tools, clocks, speakers and even skiing gear.

Out the back in the Revolve yard it’s just as diverse, with lots of building and renovating materials right through to machinery such as whipper snippers and mowers, chairs and tables, bikes for the kids, and lots more.

It’s all there (including the kitchen sink!) for a fraction of what you’d pay somewhere else. Come for a visit and help us re-use, recycle and reduce waste.

The Recycling & Recovery Centre and the Nimbin Transfer Station also have new operating hours from Monday, 31 August.

The new hours at the Recycling & Recovery Centre at 313 Wyrallah

Road are Monday to Friday 7.30am to 3.30pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

The new hours at the Nimbin Transfer Station are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 8am to 3pm.