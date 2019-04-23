Reinvigorated vet healing pets with a holistic approach

NICHE BUSINESS: Vitality Vetcare owner Dr Megan Kearney is focused on providing a stress free environment for pets and providing supportive holistic treatments which help aid the immune systems of people's much loved companions.

BANGALOW-based holistic veterinarian Dr Megan Kearney is offering unique veterinary care to Northern Rivers pets, and part of her approach is to see animals happy to walk through the door.

Her popular clinic Vitality Vetcare closed its doors around this time last year after seven years of medical practice but has recently reopened as something slightly more niche.

Dr Kearney has been practising herself for more than 30 years.

The business was already unique with its holistic approach to integrating conventional and complementary veterinary medicine and surgery, but is now a secondary referral practice.

The clinic still offers treatment such as acupuncture, herbal medicine and homoeopathy amongst its services.

"I'm focusing on what I'm passionate about which is a more holistic approach to animals health, so fresh food diets and making their nutrition as good as possible, using acupuncture, herbal medicine or homoeopathy,” Dr Kearney said.

"A significant proportion of my work was using integrative medicine and holistic therapies but now I'm solely concentrating on that.

"I also want to be available and use my surgical facilities for treating wildlife.”

Dr Kearney said Vitality Vetcare aims to "create as low stress environment as possible for the animals coming in”.

"You don't have to be a holistic vet to do that but that is a part of my holistic approach, to have animals happy to walk through the door.

"I don't like it if I see a dog who has to be dragged through the door to go to the vet. Its about them having a positive experience when they're here.

"That's the first step - that most of the animals that come here are happy to be here.”

Sticking needles into an animal to alleviate pain or promote healing would have been an anomaly 20 years ago, and Dr Megan Kearney said "it's not about only using natural therapies, or only using drugs”.

"That sort of argument should be over by now,” she said.

"I see a lot of animals with chronic health problems - a lot of skin problems and since we've reopened I think that every dog I've seen has had cancer.

"We do a lot of work with improving animals diets so if they're sick they are more able to digest and get the goodness from their food.”

"Herbal medicine and homoeopathy can help with the nausea. Even if animals are having chemotherapy and surgery or other cancer treatments there's certainly a lot you can do with integrative medicine to help support dogs - it's the same as people having cancer treatments.

"I think one of the things with using integrative therapies is what we're looking for is maximising the quality of life for animals as much as possible. What we really want to do is do the best for the animals in our care.

"If people have GP vets than I work with the GP vets to maximise the quality of life for animals - it's about prioritising the animals' wellbeing.”

People who would like their animals to have a more holistic approach to their health, to use some more integrative therapies or natural medicines can ask for a referral from their local vet for Vitality Vetcare.

Or, people can refer themselves but they need to have a local GP vet that their pet is registered with as well so they can provide a medical history.

Vitality Vetcare at 4A Ballina Rd, Bangalow open Tuesday to Thursday 8am-6pm.