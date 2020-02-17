Reinventing Rappville and restoring half the burnt LGA

Rappville has some stunning murals that add to the revitalisation of the village.

RAPPVILLE needs revitalisation as do many of the areas impacted by the bushfires which started in August last year destroying almost 49 per cent of the Richmond Valley LGA.

Some of the residents who lost houses are not rebuilding in Rappville. With Tarmac Mill closed since the fire, that is 30 less jobs in the area.

Rappville is in danger of becoming a ghost of its former self with one third of its dwellings damaged or destroyed in the fire, yet the village has so many good things going for it.

A vibrant, yet small school, the council will rebuild the community hall and it has the Rappville Hotel, currently up for sale.

Rappville needs certain facilities to increase its population.

Imagine a milk bar, more houses, more students at the school and tourists visiting the town.

The Council’s focus on recovery planning including its revitalisation plan aims to achieve a sense of ownership of this plan by the community.

Some of the projects (at different stages of the recovery plan) up for discussion with an estimate on costs include:

Rappville Hall precinct

Hall replacement: $600,000 ($596,000 under insurance)

Septic tank and field renewal: $16,000

Outdoor undercover community area: $150,000

Electric barbecue and outdoor kitchen: $20,000

Playground equipment including rubber soft-fall: $100,000

Landscaping, trees, turfing and more: $40,000

Off street carparking: $90,000

Pedestrian access

Improved pedestrian connections in Rappville: $200,000

Tennis courts

Resurface Rappville town tennis courts: $55,000

Tourism

To improve Rappville’s tourism capacity, the council have propose:

Showground overnight camping / RV friendly accommodation with dump point connection

Investigate trail and mountain bike riding in State Forests near Rappville to attract visitors.

Enhance eco-tourism opportunities through investment in tree plantings and habitat for native fauna such as koalas

All this at an estimated cost of $50,000

Packaged sewage treatment

At present, the township of Rappville is not on reticulated sewer, each home has an on-site sewage management system.

A sewage treatment system is proposed which will have capacity to service the existing and planned extended population.

A package sewage treatment plant is a completely self contained system and will create a safer, more healthy and sustainable process for treatment of sewage in the village

Supply and install a package sewage treatment plant to service population of 200-300

people.

Estimate cost: $2.5-3 million

RFS Shed

Construction of rural fire brigade shed to required standards.

Potential block of publicly owned land available for the facility in the central

part of the village.

Estimated cost is $485,000

Other projects in the revitalisation plan for other parts of the Richmond Valley include:

Emergency water access points

Potential locations include Myall Creek, Bora Ridge, Swan Bay and Rappville.

Drilling and installation of bore and public water access points

Bike trails

Timber features, bridges and signage used by the New Italy Mountain Bike Trails in the Tabbimobile and Doubleduke State Forest were destroyed.

Estimate $30,000 to restore.

Richmond Valley Council's’s revitalisation plan is lengthy and extensive and the full plan can be read here