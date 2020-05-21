Menu
Canberra Raiders forward Jack Murchie
Rugby League

Reinforcements arrive for wounded Warriors

21st May 2020 2:30 PM
Subscriber only

The Warriors have completed a rushed signing of young Canberra forward Jack Murchie to ease their injury crisis heading into the NRL season resumption. Former Junior Kangaroo Murchie joined the club at their Gosford base on Wednesday night and completed a first training run with his new team-mates on Thursday.

A veteran of three games for the Raiders, the 22-year-old looks a strong chance to be in the Warriors 17 that faces St George Illawarra next week.

Formerly an edge backrower, Murchie has transitioned to the middle in recent years.

With New Zealand suffering a spate of injuries to their props, Murchie may prove to be a sharp signing.

The former Raider was a member of the 2017 Under 20s team of the year but has struggled to get a run amid Canberra's strong forward pack.

He played just one first grade game last year but was a consistent standout at NSW Cup level.

Originally published as Reinforcements arrive for wounded Warriors

jack murchie nrl raiders warriors

