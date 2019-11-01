Reincarnated on the wrong side of history every single time.

IT HAS been brought to my attention on more than one occasion that I don't write enough Byron stories and that I bang on way too much about international issues both social and geopolitical.

In short, I am told I am too activist, using my exalted position within commerce and the media circles within Byron Shire to run one-sided critical commentaries and advocate for change within the broader socio-political context.

In the words of Peter Dutton, I should just 'stick to my knitting' and write stories about footy, shopping for bargains, dodgy builders, the Hemsworths and potholes.

Still others complain my sentences are far too long, I use too many "showy-offy” words and that I look like "a bit of a wanker” in my little editorial picture at left. Fair call, all of this is demonstrably true.

But I pride my self on being as bigger Byroniac as the next person, animal or tree, given we are all sentient beings now.

So in an effort to re-focus on 'my knitting' and be less activist I will this week be addressing that most Byronial of subjects- reincarnation.

Because it has become clear that Scott Morrison, with his call this week to outlaw the "indulgent and selfish" practices of environmental groups who campaign against the Australian coal industry in one way or another, is one of the most re-incarnated beings in the history of the world.

Scott is the one and the same soul who pops up perennially throughout history to just generally get in the way of progress by shouting "How good is everything just as it is?

I have no doubt that Scott would have been there in 1519 cautioning Ferdinand Magellan against circumnavigating the earth because that would put his mates who controlled all the flat earth map making companies out of business.

Scott's next re-incarnation would have occurred south of the Mason Dixon line probably around 1862 insisting "how good are state's rights”.

Because they allowed all his mates to own slaves and if they couldn't own slaves any more, tragically, his mates would not have been able to amass vast fortunes based on free labour.

Later on Scott would have been all "how good are blokes” in the fight against the Suffragettes.

Because all his mates who controlled the running of everything, everywhere would have had to share power with a whole lot of hysterical females who should be pleasing the Lord by having babies and scrubbing the front steps.

Which brings us to Scott in 2019 insisting that Kids School Strikers should be less activist, company CEO's should pull their heads in when it comes to advocating for marriage equality and an actual plan to de-carbonise the economy and that groups like Extinction Rebellion should be prosecuted for standing up for the environment.

Scott is worried that his mates in the coal industry and his mates in the coalition who don't believe in human induced climate change will have to change their thinking.

His mates in the industry are also struggling with the idea that you can't dig up and own the sun and the wind or put a fence around them.

Once you stick up a windmill or some solar panels and some storage and run a few wires here and there to distribute the power you are pretty much done.

Chuck in some innovation and maintenance and the whole thing more or less runs itself.

What you don't need are gynormous holes in the ground rooting up the artesian basin, mining equipment like excavators and bulldozers, coal loaders, coal ports, railway lines, ships, power stations or slag heaps.

They all become what Scott's mates in the business of being in business call stranded assets. Nobody wants them even though you have been making big money off them since the Industrial Revolution.

Renewable energy is a bit like world peace, there's no money in that either.

And even though the Suffragettes got the vote and kids got to learn science in school Scott's mates hate it when women and young people are right and tell Scott and his mates they better wake up to themselves and change things because its almost too late.

Re-incarnation is a bitch when you pop up on the wrong side of history every time.