Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Representatives from The Buttery give evidence at the Parliamentary Inquiry into the provision of drug rehabilitation services in regional, rural and remote NSW at Lismore City Hall on Tuesday.
Representatives from The Buttery give evidence at the Parliamentary Inquiry into the provision of drug rehabilitation services in regional, rural and remote NSW at Lismore City Hall on Tuesday. Liana Turner
News

Rehab 'is not prison': Inquiry hears more funding needed

Liana Turner
by
27th Jun 2018 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME people are being sent to rehab without proof of an addiction, while facilities struggle to find beds for those who need one.

That's according to evidence before the parliamentary inquiry into the provision of drug rehabilitation in regional, rural and remote NSW.

At the inquiry's hearing in Lismore yesterday, its sixth and final session outside of Sydney, Namatjira Haven's Dian Edwards said some misdiagnosed clients were being sent to their Alstonville centre, which caters to Aboriginal men. Ms Edwards said potential rehab residents needed "better assessment” processes.

She said Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment-run assessments were no longer funded for those in custody and stressed their beds should be for those with legitimate addiction and should "not be treated like a prison”.

She also urged the committee to consider those with drug and alcohol issues to be treated medically, not criminally.

She told the inquiry Namatjira had 14 beds, including two MERIT diversion beds and three "transitional beds” funded by NSW Corrections.

The Buttery's clinical manager Jenny McGee said more funding for services and facilities was needed.

Ms McGee said she was concerned at the lack of residential rehab beds available to juveniles and women who are the sole carers of children.

"We need a wide range of services that include all of the community,” Ms McGee said.

Other witnesses included representatives of Gunnebah Addiction Retreat in Nobbys Creek and Byron Private Holistic Treatment Centre.

The committee heard these groups wanted to see a stronger accreditation system for rehabilitation centres but one which wouldn't removediverse treatment options.

Lismore City councillor Eddie Lloyd, chair of the council's new Social Justice and Crime Prevention Committee, and Legal Aid solicitor Hugh van Dugteren, also gave evidence.

northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs parliamentary inquiry into the provision of drug r rehabilitation
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman killed, child taken to hospital in tragic crash

    Woman killed, child taken to hospital in tragic crash

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have confirmed a person has died at the scene.

    • 27th Jun 2018 10:29 AM
    Asphalt plant could still go somewhere else

    premium_icon Asphalt plant could still go somewhere else

    News Council doesn't want to stand in the way of new jobs

    • 27th Jun 2018 10:30 AM
    SURF RAGE: Vicious stand up boarder 'could have killed me'

    premium_icon SURF RAGE: Vicious stand up boarder 'could have killed me'

    News GRAPHIC CONTENT: Veteran mal rider needed 10 stitches

    The story has ended for much loved book shop

    premium_icon The story has ended for much loved book shop

    Business A small part of local identity lost with closure of small business.

    Local Partners