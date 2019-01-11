Rehab approved for man who drove car at police

A man who drove his car at police has been sent to rehabilitation.

A man who drove his car at police has been sent to rehabilitation.

A MAN who has admitted to driving his car at police officers has been granted bail to attend rehab.

East Lismore man Anthony George Titerton, 42, was charged in December over an incident in which he reversed his car at police during a traffic stop on the Bruxner Hwy.

He was charged with high range drink-driving, driving while disqualified, using an unregistered motor vehicle, using an uninsured motor vehicle, driving recklessly, furiously, or in a speed or manner dangerous and failing to comply with a request to stop over the December 3 incident.

He pleaded guilty to these charges at an earlier court appearance.

Before Byron Bay Local Court on Friday, solicitor Katharine Brady made an application for Titerton to be released from custody to attend a residential rehabilitation program.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy had said he'd found "not too many facts” from the events were disputed.

"Mr Titerton raised self-defence,” he said.

"I found first there was a reasonable possibility that was made out, but that the reaction was disproportionate.”

He said the resist police offence was "fairly typical” while the assault of an officer was a "low to mid-range” offence.

The court heard alcohol had played a role in all of Titerton's offending, and Mr Dunlevy was satisfied rehab could help.

"It will all work in your favour,” he told Titerton.

The prosecution made no objection to Titerton accessing rehab.

Mr Dunlevy adjourned the case for a check on Titerton's progress on February 7.

Titerton's sentencing has been reserved until after he completes the rehab program.