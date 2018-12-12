Full list of victims in $13m ‘Ponzi scheme’
A FUND that regulators suspect is a Ponzi scheme, and which has embroiled some of the state's most high-profile athletes, has a shortfall of $12.5 million, court documents reveal.
A court-appointed receiver has estimated investors in fund manager Ken Grace's Goldsky fund are owed $12.9 million, but there is only $314,124 in the receiver's bank accounts.
A list of more than 40 investors has also been included in the report by Anthony Castley, from firm William Buck, filed in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission had previously claimed the fund had 50 investors, including Olympic swimmer Sam Riley, cyclist Robbie McEwen and former Brisbane Lions player Simon Black.
Mr Castley said he had been hampered in getting full details of the investments and where the money had gone by Mr Grace who failed to give him updated spreadsheets.
In his report Mr Castley said that the vast majority of money in the Goldsky bank accounts had come from investors.
Mr Castley also states that $6.85 million had been paid out of Goldsky's bank accounts, including $1.8 million to buy a Kingscliff house where Mr Grace lives with his wife Jane, and $144,000 for stays at the five-star Park Hyatt hotel in Sydney.
Mr Castley's affidavit stated that $133,739 from Goldsky's accounts went to pay for furniture and home expenses, $36,347 for cars and $410,418 for flights and accommodation.
"It may be established that there is some right of action for the recovery of the items acquired or the repayment of an amount equal to the value of private expenditure from the party who obtained the benefit," Mr Castley wrote in his report.
Separately, liquidator Chris Baskerville of Jirsch Sutherland was appointed to three Goldsky companies at a meeting late last week.
Last month ASIC froze the joint bank counts of Mr and Mrs Grace in a bid to protect the interests of investors.
ASIC alleges Mr Grace was unlicensed to run the scheme and suspects it was a Ponzi scheme.
Investors listed in Mr Castley's report filed in court:
Benjamin Tangye $50,000
David Bick $25,000
Murray Bird $200,000
Simon Black $80,000
Todd and Mike Blewitt $165,000
Andrew Woods $1.465 million
Glenn Cartwright $2.475 million
Christine Chauntler $300,000
Tregakis $250,000 (no other name mentioned)
Clark Keating $100,000
Benjamin Clement $60,000
Rachel Cunningham $90,000
Dean Ryan $100,000
Troy Dowker $110,000
Dowker Enterprises $180,000
Timothy Farquhar $200,000
Tim Fydler $100,000
Stephanie Heyer $1.26 million
Heyers Autos Pty Ltd $740,000
Katrina Marwood $50,000
Innis Family Super $25,000
Kane McDonald $930,000
Phillip Kaljo $1.3 million
Helene LeFebvre $256,853
John McArdle $50,000
Robert McEwen $50,000
Michael Casey $35,000
Charlotte Meunier $73,642
Murray Swan $100,000
Alistair Mytton $50,000
Paul Neighbour $300,000
Guiller Odile $140,000
Lachlan Penfold $127,559
Penguin $300,000
Sam Riley $50,000
Phillip Smithers $300,000
Smith D $100,000
Jeffrey Smith $30,000
Samantha Smith $100,000
Steven Snow $140,000
Nagaroopa Somisetty $252,498
The Fox Trust $450,000
Total Integrated $580,000
Scott Volkers $220,000
Young Super/Serenity Holding $750,000