‘Regrettable’: Tenterfield council boss resigns

The person who led Tenterfield Shire Council through an “extremely challenging period” has announced his resignation.

Chief executive Terry Dodds is leaving the Northern NSW council to take up a position as CEO at Murray River Council.

Mayor Peter Petty said Mr Dodds came to Tenterfield in October 2017.

“Terry managed the changes to not only the organisational structure, but more importantly linked the accountabilities of all the staff to the Four Year Delivery Plan, which as of today’s date sits at a remarkable 94 per cent delivered,” Cr Petty said.

“Council was in dire trouble with our timber bridge fleet, we’d endured a water crisis which required emergency bore installations, survived four bush fire emergencies, and contamination of our water supply from the soot and ash when it finally did rain, then COVID.

“Despite the curve balls, council has achieved a wonderful level of delivery and service improvement in Terry’s time here.

“We’ve never built so many new bridges in such a short time, nor sealed so many kilometres of road … we now have EPA sign off for our new waste cell, and have completed a great many building alterations in less than two years.

“The strategic planning that has been achieved behind the scenes will hold Tenterfield Shire in good stead for many, many years to come.

“Because I respect the man as an individual and respect the job he’s done as our Chief Executive, I’ve regrettably accepted his resignation and sincerely wish him and Fiona well in the future.”

At the council’s December meeting, councillors approved the temporary appointment of chief corporate officer, Kylie Smith, to the position of acting chief executive.

She will relieve in the role from January 11.

The process to recruit a new chief executive is expected to start once the council is back from recess in February.