Register your party to avoid fines

Paul Donaldson

POLICE are appealing for anyone who has information about a serious assault which occurred around 1am on Saturday September 30.

Four people were leaving the Lismore CBD when they were set upon by another group of people in Magellan Street, Lismore near the intersection of Cathcart Street.

The four victims were all treated at Lismore Base Hospital for their injuries.

Police believe the offenders where connected to a significant number of people attending an unregistered party in Hamptons Street, Lismore.

Information can be provided to Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Police are reminding people if having a party, register it at http://www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/party_safety/register_my_party.