Register your business to be eligible for council work

RICHMOND Valley Council this week introduced a new e-Procurement process to boost the local economy and drive business to local suppliers.

VendorPanel Marketplace will be used by council officers when there is no preferred or pre-qualified supplier arrangement in place.

According to general manager Vaughan Macdonald, the council is trying to make it easier to engage with local suppliers and the open market, giving small to medium enterprises better access to council opportunities, as well as increase governance and transparency in the quotation process.

Mr Macdonald said the new e-Procurement system was an opportunity for businesses in the open market to have their goods and services seen by the council.

He said the new system was free for suppliers to register and easy to use.

"VendorPanel Marketplace is an online purchasing system enabling council employees to directly contact local suppliers for quotations in an equitable manner, from one centralised location,” Mr Macdonald said.

"For council it's a way to efficiently administer the request for quotation process with complete transparency and compliance; for businesses, it's opening up another source to generate potential sales opportunities.”

Mr Macdonald said the council was asking all local traders - be it a cafe, handyman, painter or cleaning service - to register their business details on VendorPanel Marketplace.

Council officers would then have access to a breadth of suppliers they could approach for quotations on upcoming work.

"When council has the need for any products or services, staff will be able to search, nominate and invite local suppliers registered on the system,” he said.

"In turn, businesses will receive an email notification informing them they have been invited to submit a quote.”