Register your baby at the click of a mouse

BABIES born in NSW will have the opportunity to be among a new generation whose births will now be registered online for the first time.

Attorney General Mark Speakman announced the new online birth registration system which will cut the time and effort required for new parents to obtain a birth certificate.

"The previous paper-based system used by the NSW Registry of Births Deaths and Marriages relied on pen and ink, was subject to postal delays and extra time for back office data entry,” Mr Speakman said.

"This new easy to use process can be completed in around 20 minutes and new parents will receive their baby's birth certificates up to two weeks earlier than the old stork-mail system.”

NSW Registrar for Births Deaths and Marriages (BDM) Amanda Ianna said paper forms will become a thing of the past.

"We have communicated the new online registration process to the nearly 90 birthing hospitals across NSW. Based on the two pilot hospitals we've been monitoring, BDM is confident that more than 90 per cent of births can be registered online instead of on paper,” Ms Ianna said.

New parents are given information on how to register their newborn by the hospital before parents head home with their new baby. Births have to be registered within 60 days and birth certificates will continue to be provided in paper form.

To find out more, visit: www.bdm.nsw.gov.au/newborn or call 13 77 88.