Region’s shorts on show at festival

A still from the film The Men That Come Still by Clare Sladden.

THE Northern Rivers selection of short films at this year’s Flickerfest have been announced.

The 29th Flickerfest International Short Film Festival was held in Sydney earlier this month. The local leg of the event runs from January 30 to February 1.

The Byron All Shorts will be held from 4pm on Saturday at Mullumbimby Civic Hall. Doors open 3pm: tickets $14 or $12 concession.

The films are:

Bob – 11min / SAE Byron Bay. 1980s Lismore, a young karate loving teen and break-dance-loving friend learn that family means many things.

For further details and information on other sessions visit iQ.org.au.