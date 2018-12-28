Region's newest bar you've been waiting for is open

Macadamia Castle employee Cale Watts preparing an orange ready for drinks at the new bar at the Macadamia Castle.

IF LOCAL artisan, certified-organic, paddock-to-bottle, spirits are your thing, then the Macadamia Castle's new bar is the place for you.

Bar Macca has a menu featuring locally produced small-batch spirits from Tintenbar Distillery and Husk Distillers, paired with mixers from Pyewacket Shrubs and gourmet food plates designed to match the drinks offering. From a refreshing G&T to a Vodka Mint Julep there are a range of local samples to try.

Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding said the success of local distilleries was part of a wider growth in interest in craft spirits, and reflected a growing interest in local flavours and small-batch, organic production.

"You can't more local than the Tintenbar Distillery which is 10 minutes away from the Castle,” Mr Gilding said.

"Bar Mecca was established to showcase local products, expand the restaurant offering and offer adult visitors to the Castle some delicious, distinctive delights.

"The fine food products we sell through our retail store and restaurant reflect local flavours and this is a continuation of this. Now with our liquor licence when holding events at the Castle we can offer an on-site bar and provide a wide variety of drinks to guests including these cocktails”.

Tintenbar Distillery is a family farm affair, born out of a shared love of gin and whiskey and some serious practice-led research into all sorts of hillbilly activities, experimenting with native and homegrown ingredients.

The use of local ingredients here goes down to the grains, grown on-farm or sourced-locally from organic producers as are the botanicals. Bar Macca serve both Old Greg's Famous Potato Bazooka Vodka and Tuckombil Dry Gin.

Husk Distillers, producers of the now famous, colour-changing Ink Gin, is set on 150 acres of farmland in Tumbulgum. Ink Gin is flavoured with botanicals including the traditional juniper berry, as well as locally-grown lemon myrtle leaf, coriander seed, Tasmanian pepper berry and sundried sweet orange peel.

Opened in 2012, Husk's vision was to create an Australian take on agricole rum, made using fresh sugar cane juice instead of the variety more commonly made from molasses, Husk's Ink Gin and Pure Cane Rum are served at Bar Macca.

These are mixed with premium sodas and tonics as well as shrubs. A "shrub” is the old-fashioned name for a fruit and herb preserve. Pyewackets botanical shrubs, which are made of seasonal fruit, herbs, spices, sugar and organic apple cider vinegar that are macerated, fermented and pressed by hand, all without heat, handmade by Katrina and Genna near Lismore.

Bar Macca is open 12pm-4.30pm daily.