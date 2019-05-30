Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones.
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones. Scott Powick
Health

Region's cancer care among the state's best

Rick Koenig
by
29th May 2019 3:09 PM | Updated: 30th May 2019 11:37 AM

CANCER patients in Northern NSW have rated their treatment experiences as among the state's best.

The NSW government's most recent report card was released on Tuesday and states patients in the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) have some of the best experiences in cancer care across the state.

NNSWLHD Chief Executive Wayne Jones said lessening the impact of cancer on people in NSW remained a top priority.

"In 2019, more than 2400 people in Northern NSW LHD will be told they have cancer and there will be about 700 cancer deaths," he said.

"However, survival has continued to improve for most cancers, as has the number of people taking part in life-saving cancer screening."

Data from the Bureau of Health shows the North Coast Cancer Institute in Lismore was rated by patients as among the top three performing outpatient cancer clinics in NSW, with 92 per cent of patients surveyed rating the care they received as "very good".

Across the Local Health District, 88 per cent of patients rated the care they received in cancer outpatient clinics as "very good" and 93 per cent would speak highly of their experience to their friends and family.

Mr Jones said clinicians and staff were "providing world-class care to patients in Northern NSW".

"We have a state of the art facility in Lismore, and we're looking forward to the Tweed Valley Hospital coming on board which will include an integrated cancer care service," he said.

"It's all part of our vision to create a healthy community by providing quality care."

The Northern NSW Local Health District spends over $23 million each year on cancer services across the district.

cancer health hospital tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tinder hooks up with Splendour in the Grass

    premium_icon Tinder hooks up with Splendour in the Grass

    Whats On TINDER users coming to the festival will be able to add the Splendour badge to their profiles weeks before the music event.

    Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

    Who makes the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

    Business Here is your chance to let the world know your favourite shop

    • 30th May 2019 12:11 PM
    Pretty but problematic: trendy wedding plant a noxious weed

    premium_icon Pretty but problematic: trendy wedding plant a noxious weed

    Environment It's supremely photogenic, but is classed as a noxious weed

    New dining experience not just about the food

    premium_icon New dining experience not just about the food

    Business Yulli's is more than just another vegan restaurant