Region's cancer care among the state's best

CANCER patients in Northern NSW have rated their treatment experiences as among the state's best.

The NSW government's most recent report card was released on Tuesday and states patients in the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) have some of the best experiences in cancer care across the state.

NNSWLHD Chief Executive Wayne Jones said lessening the impact of cancer on people in NSW remained a top priority.

"In 2019, more than 2400 people in Northern NSW LHD will be told they have cancer and there will be about 700 cancer deaths," he said.

"However, survival has continued to improve for most cancers, as has the number of people taking part in life-saving cancer screening."

Data from the Bureau of Health shows the North Coast Cancer Institute in Lismore was rated by patients as among the top three performing outpatient cancer clinics in NSW, with 92 per cent of patients surveyed rating the care they received as "very good".

Across the Local Health District, 88 per cent of patients rated the care they received in cancer outpatient clinics as "very good" and 93 per cent would speak highly of their experience to their friends and family.

Mr Jones said clinicians and staff were "providing world-class care to patients in Northern NSW".

"We have a state of the art facility in Lismore, and we're looking forward to the Tweed Valley Hospital coming on board which will include an integrated cancer care service," he said.

"It's all part of our vision to create a healthy community by providing quality care."

The Northern NSW Local Health District spends over $23 million each year on cancer services across the district.