Regional students make international impact

Nayomi Bodley SCU Lismore student will be in Sumatra for two weeks to help establish an elephant feeding farm.

LISMORE Southern Cross University student Nyomi Bodley has gained the chance to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Sumatra to help rescued elephants.

She is one of 20 Southern Cross University students from Lismore, Gold Coast and Coffs Habour campuses and online who will spend two weeks in a Sumatran village with support from Australian Government New Colombo scholarships.

Students will develop a food plantation for the Sumatran elephants, construct small dams and reforestation projects, teach swimming and English lessons to locals, and enjoy a homestay with families in the region.

Nyomi is a second-year Bachelor of Environmental Science/Marine Science and Management student, and said she was excited to put her degree into practice and assist local Sumatran people and elephants in meaningful way.

She received the Mayor of Lismore Scholarship in 2017 and lives with her family in Coraki on a 10-acre farm.

"I've never seen an elephant before and this is my first trip to Asia so I know this is going to be a life-changing experience for me, and hopefully for the elephants and people we get to work with,” Nyomi said.

"I'm really excited about the trip and being able to experience a new culture and take part in a conservation project in a developing country.

"This whole experience will add so much to what I'm studying, by learning how to work with a team of students across disciplines, working in a different culture with different political agendas, and making lots of new connections with new people which might help in my future career.”

Nyomi will meet the rest of the team in Jakarta on February 10 and then fly to Way Kambas National Park to begin the University project.

Each student is required to raise $1500 towards on-the-ground works with conservation group Save Indonesian Endangered Species Fund (SIES), which supports the Way Kambas Elephant Conservation Centre where about 70 elephants are being cared for.

Around 200 wild Sumatran elephants, 45 rhinoceros and 50 tigers are living in the greater Way Kambas National Park.

This is the sixth student team Southern Cross University lecturer Dr David Lloyd has led to the region in as many years, working alongside local veterinary surgeon, Claire Oelrichs who heads up Save Indonesian Endangered Species.

"This year we are focusing primarily on establishing an elephant food farm to produce higher quantities of quality, nutritious food for the 70 elephants in the centre,” Dr Lloyd said.

"The extra funds raised will pay for small dams in the park to preserve against climate change, firefighting, anti-poaching patrol, reforestation, elephant protection and rescue.”