Regional NSW still best for jobs

LATEST ABS data seems to suggest the Richmond-Tweed region is the best place in Australia to find a regional job, with unemployment rates dropping and available jobs on the increase.

NSW continues to be the best state for regional employment with the latest ABS data showing the state's 12-month average regional unemployment rate has fallen 1.1 percentage points to 5.5 % over the year to March 2017.

NSW Treasurer and Minister for Public Relations Dominic Perrottet said the data showed NSW's regional unemployment rate was the equal-lowest among the states.

"From Armidale to Albury, from Ballina to Broken Hill, our economy is firing on all cylinders, and there is no better state to find work than NSW,” Mr Perrottet said.

"We are incredibly proud to have added 51,000 jobs in our regions since we were re-elected in 2015 - that's more than 60 per cent of the total regional jobs created across all states in that time.”

Unemployment rates for the year to March fell most dramatically in the Richmond-Tweed region (down 2.7 percentage points), the Mid North Coast (down 2.5 percentage points), the Murray (down 2.3 percentage points) and the Greater Hunter Valley (down 1.7 percentage points).

Since the last election the NSW Government's economic agenda has added 13,600 jobs on the Mid North Coast (up 14.9 %), 11,300 jobs in the Richmond-Tweed Region (up 11.6 %) and 6,900 jobs in the Far West and Orana (up 11.4 %).

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, John Barilaro, said the government continued to focus on creating more regional jobs and ensuring support for regional employers.

"Regional NSW has proved to be the engine room of the NSW economy with regional employment continuing to exceed expectations,” Mr Barilaro said.

"The NSW Government is committed to backing small businesses across the state and to invest in critical infrastructure and services including hospitals, roads and airports.”

The regional results follow data released last week showing NSW has had the lowest unemployment rate of any state for 22 consecutive months.