Regional NSW misses out on half billion dollars: Opposition

RESTART NSW has a 30 per cent target to be spent on regional NSW- but less than half of the $3.1 billion expenditure actually went to regional NSW.

THE 2016/17 Restart NSW Annual Report has revealed an expenditure spend of 14 per cent for regional New South Wales, short-changed by half a billion dollars.

Expenditure by Restart NSW from annual reports revealed in the last financial year payments made to regional and rural areas came to $435,364, compared to the metro spend at $2,684,900.

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley said "that target spend has only been reached once in the last five years.”

"Rural and regional areas are already missing out because of the billions wasted by the Berejiklian-Barilaro Government on Sydney stadium rebuilds and unnecessary light rail project in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs,” Mr Foley said.

"To add insult to injury on regional NSW being short-changed half a billion dollars, the NSW Government prioritises the knock-down and rebuild of Sydney stadiums with a $2.5 billion price tag.”

He said there needed to be a focus on "better schools, better TAFEs and better hospitals above all else, especially in regional communities.”