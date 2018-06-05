Regional house prices grow faster than city

PERIOD CHARM: Cashed up baby-boomers, lifestyle and proximity to Brisbane is the trifecta helping properties in the region outperform city houses.

PERIOD CHARM: Cashed up baby-boomers, lifestyle and proximity to Brisbane is the trifecta helping properties in the region outperform city houses. Supplied

HOUSE prices in the Richmond Tweed region have grown just one per cent in the 12 months to April 2018.

But the good news was regional markets are outperforming capital city values.

According to Corelogic RP Data's senior research analyst Cameron Kusher, regional markets nearby to Brisbane, Hobart and Melbourne, are the most likely to experience an uptick in value growth thanks to strong migration flows and more affordable housing costs.

"Additionally, lifestyle markets are well positioned to see growing demand from cashed up baby-boomers,” he said.

"Baby-boomers have seen a substantial wealth injection from housing value growth in Sydney and Melbourne.”

Generally speaking, Mr Kusher said values in regional Australia are growing quickest in those regions relatively close to major capital cities while weakness persists in those regions linked to the mining and resources sector.

Dwelling values across the combined regional markets have increased by 2.4 per cent compared to a 0.3 per cent fall in values across the combined capital cities.

He said only 13 of the 42 regional markets have recorded stronger value growth over the past 12 months compared to the previous 12 months.

"Although regional markets are continuing broadly to see dwelling values increase, the rate of growth has slowed in a number of major regions,” Mr Kusher said.

"While no regional market recorded annual growth in excess of 10 per cent over the past year, four regions had a year ago - Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven, Richmond-Tweed and Geelong.”

Mr Kusher said while values in regional areas are continuing to rise, the rate of annual growth has slowed from a recent peak of 6.4 per cent in June 2017.

"The rolling quarterly rate of growth has shown an accelerating trend over the past six months,” he said.

"While value growth is anticipated to remain stronger in regional markets than in capital cities over the coming year, it is expected that those regions close to Sydney in particular, will continue to experience a slowdown in their rate of value growth as interstate migration outflows trend higher and jobs growth becomes more broadly spread outside of New South Wales and Victoria.”