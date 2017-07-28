Regional emergency services leaders speak up about inquiry

Emergency services agencies are under the microscope.

REGIONALLY-based emergency services workers will have their voices heard about workplace bullying, harassment and other issues when an inquiry tours the state in the coming months.

Deputy chair of the parliamentary inquiry into emergency services agencies, David Shoebridge earmarked one of the three public hearings to be held in Northern NSW.

The Greens MP said he'd identified an entrenched pattern of bullying within regional emergency services where transfers were being used as a tool of intimidation.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Superintendent Wayne Starling denied there was a culture of bullying within the force, citing a raft of support mechanisms and programs to support their officers.

He said "isolated incidents” involving individuals were treated and investigated appropriately.

"No organisation is perfect. I think our organisation is going really well,” Supt Starling said.

In a statement, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said: "does not accept bullying and harassment in the workplace and fully supports the Parliamentary Inquiry”.

Fire & Rescue, State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service have taken a similar stance.

As the inquiry committee trawls through more than 170 submissions, heads of emergency services on the Northern Rivers have said they were open to change to better their respective agencies.

While the prevalence of bullying, harassment and discrimination and agency support structures form a large part of the inquiry, the committee would also assess a range of other issues within emergency services.

Mental health was another key concern to be assessed by the committee.

It's something acting Richmond-Tweed SES region controller, Wayne Pettit and Northern Rivers RFS Superintendent Michael Brett said was of vital importance within their organisations.

Both men said their chaplaincy programs, which are non-denominational, and other support mechanisms were very effective.

But the pair said they would welcome change that may come from the inquiry for the betterment of the agencies.

Mr Pettit referenced the post-action review and community consultations into the flood as an example of constructive changes to SES practice.

"We don't wait for inquires to make change,” he said.

From mental health to the practicality of uniforms would also be assessed during the inquiry.

Mr Shoebridge cited some uniform policies for paramedics were impractical with uniform supply "woefully inadequate”.

On the other hand, Supt Brett said alterations to RFS uniforms were already in progress.

He said volunteers would soon be fitted out with refreshed uniforms with designs for women, who were previously made to wear mens sizes and makes.