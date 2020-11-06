Regional businesses could use more help with QR codes

Janelle Saffin has demanded the NSW Government provide further support over QR codes roll out with the technology tipped to explode in the coming years.

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has demanded the NSW Government provide greater help to regional businesses needing to implement QR codes which one expert said was the technology of the future.

QR codes have become a staple of the hospitality industry as part of a COVID-safe plan to track how many customers are signed in to one place and will be increasingly important in the festive season.

Ms Saffin said that the state government needed to provide "more hands-on assistance" for those business which were trying to implement the technology.

"I have made representations to NSW Minister Customer Service Victor Dominello on behalf of affected businesses in the Electorate of Lismore," Ms Saffin said.

"Business are trying their best to do the right thing so the Government needs to provide them with clear instructions, and in some cases, more hands-on assistance for those who are less tech-savvy."

UTS Business School Senior Lecturer in marketing, Ofer Mintz said the QR code technology was set to be a major factor in businesses going forward.

"We've really only scratched the surface, I think it's basically an enabler of future technology, it's an way for medical to get you to scan something and fill out information … or we see it in third world countries in agriculture where people scan them to check authenticity," he said.

"A lot of companies are using it as a trigger to move to the next step, it allows companies to do a little more virtual reality … based on the starting point of scanning a QR code."

