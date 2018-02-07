Regional business confidence plummets: Sensis report

THE latest Sensis Business Index (SBI) report found business confidence in regional NSW had fallen 20 points to 34, which is below the national average.

SMALL and medium regional business owners aren't overly confident on the economy's outlook for 2018, according to a new report.

The quarterly SBI has been tracking small and medium business (SMB) confidence and behaviour since 1993.

It surveyed 1000 metropolitan and regional businesses from areas such as manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, construction, communication, property, business services, health, community services, cultural and recreational industries.

Of those, 61 regional NSW businesses were included in the survey.

Looking at a wider picture from last quarter the national economy is considered healthier than at any time since 2010 and is expected to remain strong in 2018.

The report found NSW business confidence fell four points from 50 to 46, which was still above the national average of 42, putting NSW businesses in third place for confidence.

But regional SMBs were less positive than their metropolitan counterparts about the economy's strength now and in 12 months.

Sensis CEO, John Allan said the main reasons for driving business confidence in NSW included healthy sales within an established business, and concerns referred to cost pressures and falling sales.

"Diving further into the results however we see a reversal in confidence between Sydney based businesses and their regional counterparts,” Mr Allen said.

"Confidence in Sydney was up six points to 54, while confidence in regional NSW was down 20 points to 34.

"The Sydney confidence level is 12 points above the national metropolitan average while the regional NSW is three points under the average.”

Other key findings specific to NSW are:

By sector, the most positive views are found in Cultural, Recreational and Personal Services (+8), followed by Building and Construction (+4). The least impressed sectors were Wholesale Trade (-24) followed by Retail Trade (-14).

SMB support for the Federal Government was down 9 points to -8. This score is below the national average of -3.

Across the nation, each state and territory saw a decline in business confidence, except in Tasmania which became the most confident state. The national average is +42. Despite the decrease, this is equal to the third highest confidence level recorded since March 2011.