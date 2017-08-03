Regional airports should be vigilant

ALL Regional Airports have been informed to be extra vigilant following last weekend's foiled terror attack.

While there are no obvious changes like some of Australia's more metro airports, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Darren Chester, said current security requirements are constantly being updated to ensure all patrons safety.

Related:

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/what-increased-airport-security-means-for-locals/3206963/

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/opinion-trying-to-get-through-sydney-airport/3207075/

"Following the disrupted attack on the weekend, all regional airports have been asked to exercise increased vigilance in their security operations including screening points and within terminal areas,” Mr Chester said.

"The Government has subsequently released a number of Security Updates in relation to the events of the past few days, which are available to regulated industry members including regional aviation participants.”

Huge queues at Sydney Airports T2 Domestic Terminal as passengers are subjected to increased security, Sydney, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2017. Airline passengers are experiencing long delays at Australian airports as security is beefed up following a number of terror raids over the weekend. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING DEAN LEWINS

Mr Chester assured travellers there are already many security measures in place for regional airports in Australia.

"Under Australian Government law, all passengers travelling on aircraft of 20,000kg maximum-take-off weight (MTOW) or more be screened, and all 173 security controlled airports in Australia must hold a valid Transport Security Program,” he said.

"This means they must manage security risks at their airports through measures such as access controls, fencing, barriers and CCTV.”

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Government's review of aviation security measures for regional airports applies to our local Lismore and Ballina airports.

"Earlier this year the Government provided all regional airports with assistance in maintaining and managing security,” Mr Hogan said.

"The Government takes the threat of terrorism very seriously and receives regular updates from our security agencies.”

Mr Chester said the Government will continue to closely monitor the threat environment and will respond to new or changing threats as they emerge.