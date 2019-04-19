GALLERY: Region welcomes the Archibald

THE hottest tickets in the art world in NSW are for sale now and they are for an event in Lismore.

The show is a coup for the local gallery as the show is only exhibiting in Orange and locally this year.

It will be only chance for Tweed, Grafton, Gold Coast or even Brisbane art lovers to see the exhibition.

The 2018 Archibald Prize comprised portraits including actors Guy Pearce and David Wenham, musicians Jimmy Barnes and Courtney Barnett and NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian to name just a few.

The exhibition also features 20 self-portraits including works by previous Archibald Prize winners Del Kathryn Barton and Guy Maestri.

