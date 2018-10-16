Menu
Parts of the Northern Rivers has experienced double the monthly average of rainfall in two weeks.
Weather

REGION DRENCHED: Twice monthly rain average in two weeks

Liana Turner
by
16th Oct 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 1:00 AM
IF YOU think it has been a wet few weeks for October, you're not wrong.

Parts of the Northern Rivers have already experienced more than double the average rainfall for the entire month of October.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mohammed Nabi said much of the region had already well surpassed average rainfalls by yesterday morning, just 15 days into the month.

"Certain locations like Ballina, Lismore and Casino have already picked up twice their monthly average rainfall," Mr Nabi said.

"It is significant because it's only halfway through the month.

"It has certainly been wet, certainly over the last week or so."

In Ballina, the average monthly rainfall is about 98mm, but the town had already received 167mm by 9am yesterday.

"It's well above its average for October," Mr Nabi said.

Lismore had already received 190mm by yesterday morning, well above its average of 83mm.

Casino has also been drenched, with 121.6mm so far this month, about twice the average of 62mm.

Mr Nabi said the rain would be sticking around, with heavier falls expected until tomorrow morning.

He said there would still be "a few light showers" on Thursday.

"Friday looks a lot lighter," he said.

"Saturday could see a fair bit of sun throughout the Northern Rivers."

Lismore Northern Star

