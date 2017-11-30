Menu
Refusing a drug test can cost you, Nimbin woman discovers

A woman has copped a hefty fine after refusing to do a roadside drug test.
A woman has copped a hefty fine after refusing to do a roadside drug test.
Hamish Broome
by

A NIMBIN woman has copped a hefty penalty for defiantly refusing a roadside drug test, after telling police she took cannabis daily because it was her "medicine".

Amy Chell Whitaker, 28, was pulled over outside the Nimbin Bowlo on Thursday morning, September 7, after an automated number plate reader indicated her vehicle's registration had expired almost two months prior.

A subsequent saliva test returned a positive result for cannabis.

Whitaker was informed she was under arrest so police could perform a secondary saliva test in Lismore, but she refused.

She locked her car and tried to walk off, and when police attempted to handcuff her she refused to put her hands behind her back.

Later at Lismore Police Station, Whitaker was asked again for a second saliva test but she refused to give a proper sample.

Instead, she took the saliva testing kit, put it in her mouth for a moment, and then pulled it out and threw it at the officer, court papers allege.

In relation to her cannabis use, she declared: "I take it every day. It's my medicine."

Whitaker was subsequently charged with refusing to submit to an oral fluid sample and resisting an officer in the execution of duty.

On Monday this week Whitaker was convicted of both offences in Lismore Local Court.

Magistrate Jeff Linden handed her a $600 fine for refusing the saliva test and suspended her licence six months.

Whitaker also received a second $600 fine for resisting an officer in the execution of duty.

Topics:  northern rivers crime; lismore court house; police roadside drug testing saliva testing

Lismore Northern Star
