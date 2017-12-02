Refund options for drink cans more than one hour away

NONE NEAR: The closest "return and earn" refund points to the Northern Rivers will be situated at Maclean and Tweed Heads.

THE NSW Government's Container Deposit Scheme - which looks to reduce litter volume by 40 per cent by 2020 - launched across the state yesterday.

Although drink prices in retailers increased early November, Northern Rivers consumers have been paying more and have been waiting for a dropoff point or reverse vending machine to be installed in the area.

With the launch, two over-the-counter collection points have gone live at in Maclean, at Matthew Metals Recycling Maclean and in Tweed Heads at Panorama Plaza.

These are the closest refund options for Northern Rivers residents so far.

NSW Shadow Environment Minister Penny Sharpe and Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord were responding to community and business concerns that the Berejiklian Government's handling of the roll-out of the recycling cash-back scheme will see drinkers cross the border to avoid the scheme.

Belief is drinkers will cross the Queensland border to save $4 a carton of beer - the increased price due to the introduction of the scheme - and this would put extra pressure on Tweed bottle-shops and their staff.

Shadow Minister for North Coast Walt Secord MLC said it was "totally unfair to struggling businesses and their staff on the North Coast".

"The Berejiklian Government has stuffed up the program and this will affect jobs," he said.

"They have to get the roll-out right so that beer drinkers can get their supply in NSW."