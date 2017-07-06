Refuel to support breast cancer charity

Lismore nurse Karen Hennings has been a McGrath Breast Care Nurse for three years, and over the past 12 months she has helped over 70 local patients and their families through breast cancer.

LISMORE residents are being encouraged to support the work of local McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Karen Hennings and the McGrath Foundation, by donating at their local BP service station this July.

From July 6-12, BP will donate a portion of all fuel sales from its Lismore service station to its major charity partner, the McGrath Foundation, helping the Foundation to place more specialist breast care nurses across Australia.

The Lismore community is one region with access to a McGrath Breast Care Nurse who provides support to patients and their families affected by breast cancer.

Lismore nurse Karen Hennings has been a McGrath Breast Care Nurse for three years, and over the past 12 months she has helped over 70 local patients and their families through breast cancer.

"I'm grateful that I have the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of local patients with breast cancer, even if it's as simple as picking up the phone for a chat, I know how even the smallest level of support can truly make a difference to someone's day," Ms Hennings said.

"This year alone, 49 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer every single day, and our goal is that anyone with breast cancer will have access to a McGrath Breast Care Nurse."

Due to increased incident rates of breast cancer, population growth and a higher rate of survival and re-diagnosis, the need for specialist breast care nurses is growing.

As of today, 79 more McGrath Breast Care Nurses are needed across the country to ensure that every family experiencing breast cancer has access to specialist support.

As well as fuel proceeds, motorists can purchase $2, $5, or $10 donation cards or any of the Pink Products available in-store at BP throughout July.

You can find out more about the campaign, or learn about the nurses at by going to the BP Australia Facebook page or BP.com.au.